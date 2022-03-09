LMPD: Two people found dead, police investigating

A Louisville police spokesperson said officers responded to the call around 6:30 p.m. at the 13700 block of Blakely Lane.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were found dead inside a home around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers responded to a call in the 13700 block of Blakely Lane in southwest Jefferson County near the Hardin County line.

A man and a woman were found inside the home with gunshot wounds.

LMPD is investigating. If you know anything, LMPD asks you to call (502) 574-5673 or send an anonymous tip at their crime portal.

Related stories:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.