LMPD chief continues to push for JCPS police force

Chief Erika Shields said not having SROs in schools means LMPD does not have 'critical intelligence' needed to help the community.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Less than one week after the death of 16-year-old Tyree Smith, Chief Erika Shields continued to push for Jefferson County Public Schools to create its own police force.

"I made the comment that one of the things that I was going to push for was for [JCPS] to have their own police department, and I stand by that," Shields said.

In 2019, JCPS cut ties with local police who were providing school resource officers after LMPD reassigned officers during a budget crisis. The district started planning its own in-house security, but leaders said plans stalling during the pandemic.

After Smith was killed in a drive-by shooting at a bus stop on Dr. W.J. Hodge and Chestnut Street, Shields said the city is "dealing with a very difficult gang issue," pointing to young members of different gangs being bussed to the same schools.

"Without having dedicated school resource officers who are trained in identifying gang members, identifying potential conflict, having that constant ongoing communication, we are lacking that critical intelligence," Shields said.

Shields also said police arrested four juveniles who went to Eastern the weekend before the shooting. While she said she does not believe Smith was involved in any of that crime, "we owe it to the teachers and the students to know what is going on there."

In a video posted to social media Monday, Shields held her stand on wanting security in schools, saying LMPD is not getting the information they need to understand what is happening in the community.

"The violence that we are seeing being committed in the communities does not end when the child gets on the bus and goes to school for the day," Shields said. "It goes into the schools."

Shields said she does not want LMPD to staff the security, but said it is necessary for everyone to come together to find a solution.

In a press conference following Smith's death, Superintendent Marty Pollio said he is not sure an SRO would have made a a difference in the bus stop shooting.

