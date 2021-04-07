Louisville police investigate third homicide of deadly July 4th weekend

The shooting is the third homicide in three days and fourth shooting investigated by the LMPD Homicide Unit.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police are investigating the city's third homicide in three days.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers responded to a shooting in the 7900 block of Jonquil Drive in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood at around 3:30 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found a man with fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no suspects, and the LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

The shooting is the third homicide reported in the first five days of the month. Police charged Bryan James Bruce III with murder after surveillance video showed Bruce shooting a man multiple times on Clarion Court in the St. Dennis neighborhood July 3.

LMPD also responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Baxter Avenue in the Highlands early Sunday morning. The victim was taken to UofL Hospital where he later died. There were no suspects.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is also investigating a shooting that happened in the Portland neighborhood July 2. Police said a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition Friday after he was shot in the 1800 block of Rowan St. The Homicide Unit is investigating due to the severity of his injuries.

Anyone with information on any shootings is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tipline at (502) 574-LMPD.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.