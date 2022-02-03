Body found in Taylor Berry neighborhood; LMPD Homicide Unit investigating

According to an LMPD spokesperson, a body was found in the back of a house on Lincoln Ave. around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) is investigating after a body was found in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Thursday.

According to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis, officers responded to the 1000 block of Lincoln Ave. near Taylor Blvd. around 3:30 p.m. on the report of a dead body near a home.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. The identity of the person has not been released.

Ellis said there were no other details to report at this time.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.