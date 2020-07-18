Man in critical condition after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood

Police received reports of a shooting in the parking lot of a BP gas station.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in critical condition after an overnight shooting in the Taylor Berry area.

Louisville police said they received a call about a shooting in the parking lot of the BP gas station at 7th Street and Berry Boulevard at around 2 a.m. Saturday.

A man who had been shot was taken to UofL Hospital in critical condition. LMPD said there are no suspects.

Anyone with information can call (502) 574-5673.

