Louisville gang members federally charged in Waffle House shooting that left woman injured

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two men are facing serious charges in connection to a shooting at a Waffle House earlier this month in the Edgewood neighborhood. Authorities said both men are also tied to two violent gangs in Louisville.

Virgil Jackson, 20, and Dacorey Hodges, 19, were federally charged in connection to a drive-by shooting on Sept. 4 at the Waffle House on Fern Valley Road. The shooting left one woman injured with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video from the restaurant and identified Jackson and Hodges as two of the people who fired their weapons.

Jackson is a member of the Jack Gang while Hodges is a member of Cali to Victory, a subset of the Victory Park Crips gang, according to police. Both gangs were identified as being violent street gangs operating in Louisville.

On Sept. 12, officers with the ATF and LMPD executed federal search warrants at both suspects' homes. Authorities found a firearm with an extended magazine at Jackson's home and three firearms with various ammunition at Hodges' home.

Jackson is charged with possessing a firearm as a prohibited person due to him being convicted on numerous felony offenses back in May.

Hodges, who is originally from California, has been charged with possessing a firearm while being a fugitive from justice. Officials said he has an active felony arrest warrant for burglary in Orange County, Calif. that was issued on Aug. 1, 2023.

Jackson is currently in state custody, however will be brought into federal custody at a later date, police said. Hodges made an initial court appearance on Wednesday, Sept. 13. His next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 18.

If convicted, both men face a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

