2 injured following double shooting in Taylor-Berry neighborhood: Police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are looking for suspects after a double shooting in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood.
Around 3 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 1500 block of Clara Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, they didn’t find any victims.
A Metro Police spokesperson said two victims were taken to UofL Health – Mary & Elizabeth Hospital in a personal vehicle.
Both victims are expected to survive.
If you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
