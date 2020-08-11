2 injured following double shooting in Taylor-Berry neighborhood: Police

Police do not have any suspects after two victims were shot in the 1500 block of Clara Avenue Sunday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are looking for suspects after a double shooting in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood.

Around 3 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 1500 block of Clara Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, they didn’t find any victims.

A Metro Police spokesperson said two victims were taken to UofL Health – Mary & Elizabeth Hospital in a personal vehicle.

Both victims are expected to survive.

If you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

