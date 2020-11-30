Man, woman dead following double shooting near Klondike neighborhood

Police said the victims were found shot to death inside a car in the 7300 block of Six Mile Lane Sunday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and woman are dead following a double shooting near the Klondike neighborhood.

Metro Police Sixth Division officers responded to the 7300 block of Six Mile Lane after reports of shots fired around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police discovered a man and woman inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have no suspects.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.