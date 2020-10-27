Louisville physician pleads guilty to assault in Norton Commons confrontation

As part of the plea deal, Rademaker will avoid jail time if he stays out of trouble.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville physician who was the focus of a viral video showing a confrontation over social distancing in April pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault Tuesday.

John Rademaker was arrested after a viral video showed him and a woman confronting several young adults at the Norton Commons Amphitheater at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The clip shows Rademaker choking an 18-year-old during the confrontation.

While he was initially charged with first-degree strangulation and three counts of harassment, the strangulation charge was amended down to fourth-degree assault resulting in minor injury. Rademaker's harassment charges were also dismissed as part of the plea.

Rademaker was given a conditional sentence of one year in jail, meaning he will not serve time if he does not break the law. He must undergo anger control treatment and cannot have contact with any of the witnesses in the case.

He was put on administrative leave by SIAC, a One Anesthesia PLLC division, after the incident, but later voluntarily resigned all of his hospital privileges after he was charged.

