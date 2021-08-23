Man shot, killed in Park Hill neighborhood

Louisville Metro Police said a man was killed in a shooting around 1 a.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Standard Avenue.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) said a man was shot and killed early Monday morning in the Park Hill neighborhood.

According to a release, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2200 block of Standard Ave. between 22nd and 23rd St. around 1 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

The man died at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. The release did not say whether the department had any suspects.

