Man killed in shooting in Portland neighborhood

Louisville Metro Police said a man was shot in the 2700 block of Slevin Street just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Wednesday morning.

According to a release from LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2700 block of Slevin Street around 1 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The man has not been identified, but police believe he was in his 40s.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is looking for suspects. If you know anything, you can contact police anonymously at 574-LMPD (5673).

