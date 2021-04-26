LMPD investigating shooting on Colorado Ave.

Louisville police said a man was shot around 7 p.m. Sunday evening. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting Sunday evening.

According to a press release from LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, someone reported a shooting in the 600 block of Colorado Ave. around 7 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

The man was taken to the hospital and police believe his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police are still looking for suspects. If you have any information, you are urged to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

