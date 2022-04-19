Man charged with two murders from 2021

The Commonwealth Attorney's Office said Joseph Hale has been charged with the murders of Jermaine Sprewer and Andre Steadmon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is charged with two counts of murder following an indictment from a Jefferson County grand jury.

The Commonwealth Attorney's Office said 29-year-old Joseph Hale is facing charges in two separate incidents from 2021.

Hale is charged with murder and kidnapping in connection with the death of Jermaine Sprewer, who disappeared on Sept. 7, 2021.

LMPD said Sprewer's family received a FaceTime call from an unknown location showing Sprewer bound with several guns pointed at him. An unidentified assailant demanded a large sum of money.

Sprewer's body was later discovered on a boat ramp in Shawnee Park on Sept. 11. Family and friends were able to identify the body as Sprewer's while police waited for confirmation from the coroner.

Two other people have been charged with Sprewer's murder. Both Roderick Bush, 31, and Dejuan Simonton, 28, pleaded not guilty to their charges earlier this year.

According to the Commonwealth Attorney's Office, Hale is also charged with the murder of Andre Steadmon.

Steadmon was found shot to death in Louisville's Algonquin neighborhood on June 12, 2021. In that case, he is also facing charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and persistent felony offender.

Hale is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, April 25, 2022.

