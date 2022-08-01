Louisville woman killed after SUV crashes into building on National Turnpike

The woman had veered left, losing control of the vehicle before it went into the wrong lanes, hit a curb and eventually struck the corner of a building.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police said a woman has died following an early morning crash on the National Turnpike Saturday morning.

Police say around 1 a.m. a woman and male passenger were traveling southbound in the right lane of the National Turnpike.

For some unknown reason, police say the woman veered left causing the SUV to rotate around.

An LMPD spokesperson said as she tried to regain control, the vehicle crossed into the northbound lanes before striking a curb and eventually hitting the corner of a building in the 8200 block of the National Turnpike.

Emergency Medical Services were called to the scene and both the man and woman were transported to University of Louisville Hospital.

LMPD said shortly after arriving to the hospital, the woman succumbed to her injuries and died.

The man's injuries are believed to be non-life threatening and he is expected to survive.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

