LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Demont O'Neal, the owner of OutKast Elite cheerleading gym and former cheerleading coach at Seneca High School, has been charged with sex abuse again.

O'Neal turned himself in Friday, January 25, and was charged with sex abuse after a victim said he sexually assaulted her at his gym earlier in the month. According to court documents, the victim stated that O'Neal sexually assaulted her during a massage after a workout session.

O'Neal is a registered sex offender, and previously pleaded guilty to three counts of sex abuse after abusing a 17-year-old. He previously worked as the cheerleading coach at Seneca High School and as an in-school security monitor at Minor Daniels Academy.

The judge set O'Neal's bond at $25,000 at his hearing Saturday.