DOJ: 4 men sentenced in connection to separate Louisville area carjackings

In one incident, court documents revealed two of the men lured a Domino's delivery driver by placing an online order to steal their vehicle.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four men were sentenced in connection to three separate carjackings that happened in the Louisville area.

According to a press release, Timothy McCurley, 34, was sentenced to eight years in prison for carjacking a woman in the parking lot of her workplace in Mt. Washington back in January 2021. He was sentenced on Feb. 28, 2023.

The Department of Justice said he was already serving time for a state sentence on unrelated charges. His federal sentence will be served concurrent to his state sentencing, after which he will be on a three-year term of supervised release.

Months earlier McCurley's co-defendant, Cameron Burnett, 31, was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release in October 2022.

His sentence included the 2021 carjacking with McCurley and his role in another carjacking that happened just days before the Mt. Washington incident.

The DOJ said on March 16, 2023 that two Elizabethtown men were sentenced in connection to a planned carjacking of a delivery driver.

Court documents and statements made in court found Jalyn Redd, 24, and Dayveon Willock, 19, lured a Domino's pizza delivery driver to the location of the carjacking by placing an online order in December 2021.

After the homeowner rejected the pizza, Willock approached the driver with a 9 mm firearm at the victim, demanded his car keys and drove away. Police found Willock driving the stolen vehicle about a month later.

Both Redd and Willock were sentenced to four years in prison, the DOJ said.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Jodi Cohen said the cases are "examples of our federal campaign to crack down on carjacking."

“Armed carjacking poses an unacceptable danger to public safety and creates a climate of fear for residents in our community. Frankly, everyone in the Commonwealth deserves the right to go about their daily lives without fear of falling victim to violent crime," Cohen said.

Parole is not available in the federal system.

