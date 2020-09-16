Police: Man detained in Illinois in connection to Louisville homicide

LMPD homicide investigators said they were contacted on Tuesday by Markham Police Department about a possible homicide in Jefferson County.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police confirm a man is being held in Illinois as part of a homicide investigation in Louisville.

Detectives with LMPD followed up on the information and went to the 600 block of N. Hite St. After arriving on the scene, they determined a homicide had occurred at the location, a press release states.

The Markham Police Department is detaining the man and charges are forthcoming, LMPD said. Markham Police Department is located just outside of Chicago.

