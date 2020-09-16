x
Crime

Police: Man detained in Illinois in connection to Louisville homicide

LMPD homicide investigators said they were contacted on Tuesday by Markham Police Department about a possible homicide in Jefferson County.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police confirm a man is being held in Illinois as part of a homicide investigation in Louisville. 

LMPD homicide investigators said they were contacted on Tuesday by the Markham Police Department about a possible homicide in Jefferson County

Detectives with LMPD followed up on the information and went to the 600 block of N. Hite St. After arriving on the scene, they determined a homicide had occurred at the location, a press release states. 

The Markham Police Department is detaining the man and charges are forthcoming, LMPD said. Markham Police Department is located just outside of Chicago.

This story will be updated as more details are made available.

