LMPD: Victim's body found inside car in Russell neighborhood died by gunshot

The man was found in the 2400 block of Elliott Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police said a death investigation in the Russell neighborhood has now become a homicide case.

Metro Police officers discovered a body inside of a vehicle in an alleyway behind the 2400 block of Elliott Avenue Tuesday around 1:45 p.m.

Police said the man was “obviously deceased” but later confirmed he died from a gunshot wound.

They don’t have any suspects associated with the case.

If you have information that can help police, you can call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD or their Crime Tip Portal.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

