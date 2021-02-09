'He may or may not recover': Louisville woman searches for answers while husband on ventilator after hit-and-run

LMPD reported a car hit a bicycle on Grade Lane at around 9 p.m. Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is pushing for answers after she said a hit-and-run crash left her husband on a ventilator.

Terri Walker has waited anxiously at UofL Hospital while her husband is in the ICU. Police reported a car hit a bicycle on the 7100 block of Grade Lane at around 9 p.m. Monday. The car kept going while Walker's husband, Louis, was propelled into a ditch.

"A semi driver rolled past, saw him laying in the ditch and called 911," Walker said.

Walker's husband was taken to UofL with severe injuries. She said he has not been able to speak since the incident, and is currently on a feeding tube.

"The prognosis is he may or may not recover," Walker said. "They just don’t know at this point because of the brain bleeds, and he has a chest tube in.”

The area Louis Walker was biking in near the Louisville Muhammad Ali Airport offers little wiggle room. LMPD said a bike and vehicle collided, but it is unclear how it happened.

"Everyone’s saying they didn’t see anything, so we have no idea," Walker said.

Walker said she has called LMPD repeatedly over the past few days, wanting updates on whether the driver has been found.

"Her first response to me was, 'To my knowledge, they do not investigate hit-and-run,'" Walker said.

A police spokesperson said an investigator is on the case, but LMPD did not say whether they have details on the suspect or are searching for the driver. As for her husband, Walker said doctors have not performed any surgeries as they wait for his condition to improve.

"Just praying he comes off the ventilator at this point," Walker said.

Earlier in the year, a Pewee Valley firefighter was hit while riding her bike down Floydsburg Road in Shelby County. She was hospitalized and her $3,500 bike was destroyed, but she was more worried about how a person could hit a cyclist and not care.

According to the most recent data from the Kentucky State Police, there are over 300 collisions a year involving bikes and vehicles and about 25 of those are hit and runs.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.