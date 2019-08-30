LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-The Louisville attorney charged with assaulting another attorney has pleaded guilty and was sentenced Aug.30.

Lindsey Scott was charged with assault July 17 after the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department reported a physical altercation with another attorney at the Hall of Justice.

Lieutenant Colonel Carl Yates, spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, said attorney James “J.R.” Moore was working on a case in the third-floor attorney workroom near courtroom 302. Attorney Lindsey Scott entered the workroom and, for reasons unknown at this time, a fight between the two men developed and Scott reportedly attacked Moore with a Lysol can.

The judge ordered Scott to have no contact with Moore and to keep a 50-foot distance from him at all times moving forward. The two attorneys often worked in the Hall of Justice together at the same time.

Lindsey Scott was originally charged with 2nd-degree assault however it has been amended down to 4th-degree assault with minor injury. Scott was sentenced to 180 days and will be conditionally discharged for 2 years if he stays out of trouble.

