LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was charged with terroristic threatening after Kentucky State Police said he threatening Gov. Andy Beshear.

According to court documents, James Gregory Troutman posted on Facebook, "Maybe some should ask Beshear in a press conference about his thoughts on William Goebel. For those of you who don't know the history...it's a good read..."

Goebel, the 34th Governor of Kentucky, is the only state governor to ever be assassinated while in office. He was shot the day before he was sworn in, dying four days after taking office.

KSP was made aware of the post, as well as another statement about the possibility of Beshear being shot.

When one Facebook user commented about rallies at the Kentucky Capitol, Troutman said, "With any luck the gov will be the one at whom the shooting will be directed."

The comments, law enforcement said, are believed to be threatening to kill or seriously injure Beshear. Troutman was placed in home incarceration and ordered not to use any firearms or social media.

