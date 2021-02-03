Woman arrested for soliciting murder of JCPS employee in 2016

An FBI raid in Tampa has led to an arrest connected to the murder of Louisville mother Angelina Pressley.

TAMPA, Fla. — A woman has been charged with soliciting two others to kill a federal witness in 2016.

Lesa Andrade was arrested in Tampa after an FBI raid on Feb. 25. FBI Louisville's Tim Beam said Andrade has been charged with solicitation to commit a crime of violence in connection to the murder of JCPS employee Angelina Pressley.

On May 8, 2016, the FBI said Pressley was murdered in front of her eight-year-old son outside her Okolona apartment. Three years later, Bobby Lee Smith and Cynthia Allen were arrested and indicted in Pressley's killing.

According to her indictment, Andrade solicited Smith and Allen to murder Pressley as retaliation for her testimony at a grand jury proceeding related to one of the largest Medicare fraud schemes in the country.

Court documents from 2015 say Allen had directed people she knew were participating in staged crashes to seek chiropractic treatment and pain medication from the places she worked. The bills would then be sent to car insurance companies. Pressley was a witness in the federal proceeding.

Smith and Allen were both charged with killing a person aiding a federal investigation as well as retaliating against and tampering with a witness by killing. Andrade has been charged with soliciting Pressley's murder.

Court documents related to Andrade's arrest remain sealed. WHAS11 will update this story with more information when it is received.

