LMPD: 2 men found dead inside apartment, homicide unit investigating

Police said they found two men dead inside an apartment in the 7100 block of Yorktown Terrace.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) is conducting a homicide investigation after responding to a call about two people down inside an apartment.

Police said in a news release they received the report around 12:15 a.m. from someone in the 7100 block of Yorktown Terrace. Officers found two men dead from what appears to be foul play, LMPD said.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip Portal.

This story will be updated as new information is released.

