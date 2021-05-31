1 pronounced dead after overnight shooting at Louisville convenience store

LMPD said officers responded to a shooting at 2 Brothers Market in the 400 block of N. 28th Street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One man has died after a shooting at a Portland neighborhood convenient store early Monday morning, the Louisville Metro Police Department reported.

LMPD said officers responded to a shooting at 2 Brothers Market in the 400 block of N. 28th Street at about 12:50 a.m. A man police said had a critical gunshot wound was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation into the shooting.

