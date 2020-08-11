Louisville Metro Police investigating shooting death of 15-year-old in Jacobs neighborhood

Police said the victim was found on Kahlert Avenue West Southern Heights around 8:30 p.m. Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating the death of a teenager in the Jacobs neighborhood.

Officers responded to the area of Kahlert Avenue and West Southern Heights Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police said they found a 15-year-old girl with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to UofL Hospital where she later died of her injuries.

Police have not released further information.

There are no suspects.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

