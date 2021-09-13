LMPD: 3 teens injured, hospitalized after triple shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

Police said the teens were wounded and drove to a different area following the incident at Herman Street and Louis Coleman Jr. Drive.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three teenagers have been transported to the hospital after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Metro Police said they received a call of a Shot Spotter run at the intersection of Herman Street and Louis Coleman Jr. Drive around 8:45 p.m. Monday. It was also the same time a 911 call was placed about individuals shot at Cecil Avenue and West Market Street.

A spokesperson said the three males, who are between 15 and 17-years-old, were shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“It’s just frustrating that we're constantly dealing with this gun violence, and this street is no stranger to it, and that's the really frustrating part of it,” Major Steve Healey, 2nd Division Commander, said.

If you have any information that can help police in this case, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

