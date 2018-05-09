LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A Louisville teenager is on trial this week, charged with murder. Tiffany James is charged with stabbing and killing 14-year-old Madison Branch.

In the Jefferson County Courtroom, the big question in the case is, did James stab Branch in self-defense?

It happened outside of a gas station in the Portland neighborhood last summer, the fight was caught on camera.

Jennifer Pate, who lives near the scene said on the stand, "Madison had Tiffany on the ground by her hair and she was punching her in the head and if I’m not mistaken, well, I did see her reach into the purse, and then I’m not sure it went over her shoulder or under her shoulder. It just happened so quick.”

Pate said she watched as James stabbed Branch in the parking lot of the gas station.

James’ attorney asked Pate, "Was it apparent there's nothing left in Tiffany? There's no more fight left in Tiffany?"

Pate responded, "Um... Tiffany wasn't fighting, no. Madison was getting the best of her."

But Branch’s friends, who were also there, claim that's not how it happened.

They said Branch didn't want to get involved, but Tiffany started a fight with her. That friend claimed James “lured” Branch over with the intent to hurt her.

Only one day into witness testimony, the jury still has much to hear.

The judge reminding them before the end of the day, that their job will be to find the truth by the end of the trial.

