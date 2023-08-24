Police investigating after 6 women assaulted in southwest Jefferson County

Police believe there is a pattern after six women were assaulted over the past few months.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police believe there is a pattern to a string of assaults that have been reported over the past few months.

An LMPD spokesperson said six women have been assaulted at gunpoint dating back to June 25.

All of the assaults happened from around midnight to 5 a.m. in and near the PRP and Valley Station areas, according to authorities.

LMPD described the suspect in all six instances as a Black male with a thin build and light skin, standing about 5-foot-10, carrying a gun, wearing black clothes and a black mask.

Here are when the assaults were reported according to LMPD:

June 25, 3:44 a.m., 6800 block of Yazoo Street.

July 20, 5:16 a.m., 7900 block of Moss Creek Drive.

Aug. 11, 5 a.m., 7900 block of Moss Creek Drive.

Aug. 13, 12:44 a.m., 6800 block of Yazoo Street.

Aug. 18, 2:25 a.m., 5400 block of Eight Bells Lane.

Aug. 24, 4:20 a.m., 8500 block of Tallahatchie Street.

A seventh assault is being investigated by Office of Sexual and Physical Investigations.

The suspect is accused of stealing the women's belongings and money, but has fled when women have screamed or called someone on the phone for help, the spokesperson said. They added the suspect also forced a woman to drive her car to a nearby ATM for cash during the reported assault on Aug. 18.

LMPD asked the community to travel in groups and to trust their instincts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). LMPD added if anyone sees someone lurking around an apartment complex in the middle of the night, they're told to call 911 or call the non-emergency line at (502) 574-7111.

This story will be updated.

