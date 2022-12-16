LMPD: Woman shot, killed in Algonquin neighborhood

Officers responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of West Lee Street around 8 p.m. police said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a woman was shot and killed Friday evening.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of West Lee Street around 8 p.m. police said.

West Lee Street is in the Algonquin neighborhood near Algonquin Park.

When officers arrived, LMPD said they found a woman who had been shot.

She later died at the scene police said.

LMPD said there are no suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online tip portal.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.