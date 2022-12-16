LMPD: Woman shot, killed in Algonquin neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a woman was shot and killed Friday evening.
Officers responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of West Lee Street around 8 p.m. police said.
West Lee Street is in the Algonquin neighborhood near Algonquin Park.
When officers arrived, LMPD said they found a woman who had been shot.
She later died at the scene police said.
LMPD said there are no suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online tip portal.
