Louisville police investigate woman's death, foul play suspected

The woman was found dead inside a home in the Park Hill neighborhood.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are investigating a woman's death over the weekend and suspect foul play was involved.

The Louisville Metro Police Department's Second Division was asked to conduct a welfare check on a woman living in the 1700 block of Wilson Avenue on Sept. 24 around 1:30 p.m. That's in the Park Hill neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who was already dead. Her identity has not been released.

LMPD's Homicide Unit began investigating the case.

On Monday, an autopsy was completed by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

Police did not include information on how the woman died, however, LMPD said after the autopsy it was determined foul play was involved.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is urged to contact LMPD through the department's anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Reports can also be made online by clicking here.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.