LMPD: Woman dies after three-vehicle collision on Buechel Bypass

Third Division officers say a passenger vehicle was headed northbound on Buechel Bypass when the driver, 74-year-old Karen Claxon, lost control of the vehicle.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of a car crash on Buechel Bypass around noon on Friday.

Police say Claxon drove through the median, into the southbound lanes of Buechel Bypass and struck a vehicle that swerved and struck a third vehicle that was also moving southbound.

As a result, LMPD says Claxon was transported to UofL Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the first vehicle struck was also transported to UofL Hospital and is expected to survive.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

