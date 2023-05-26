Louisville woman arrested after allegedly killing man who hit her with roll of wrapping paper

LMPD said 34-year-old Zaira Ferraiuolo and the victim got in a verbal altercation and the victim hit Ferraiuolo with a roll of wrapping paper.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman has been arrested after allegedly killing a man who hit her with a roll of wrapping paper on Thursday evening.

Louisville Metro Police responded to a home on the 9600 block of Arrowridge Drive on a report of a shooting around 7:30 p.m.

According to an arrest citation, 34-year-old Zaira Ferraiuolo and the victim got in a verbal altercation and the victim hit Ferraiuolo with a roll of wrapping paper.

The citation states that she told police she "killed someone" and that she was the only other person present at the home. Additionally, documents said that Ferraiuolo left the home and later returned.

When LMPD arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

EMS was called to the scene and pronounced him dead.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit said they arrested Ferraiuolo and charged her with murder.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.