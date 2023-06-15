LMPD: Wanted suspect arrested after leading police on chase, jumping in Ohio River

Some of the charges Timothy Edison faces from the warrant include strangulation, unlawful imprisonment, wanton endangerment, assault, and violation of EPO/DVO.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police arrested a suspect wanted for multiple violent felonies on Thursday.

According to a post Louisville Metro Police made on Facebook, detectives were looking for Timothy Edison, who is wanted for multiple violent felonies.

Police said they found Edison leaving a location in his white SUV. Detectives tried to conduct a felony traffic stop, but they said he "wasn't having it". Edison ended up driving away and crashing into several police cars.

Officers said they chased him to the Greenwood boat docks where he jumped into the water and started swimming to Indiana.

LMPD deployed their water assets, but officers said at one point Edison was almost on the banks of Indiana. There were officers waiting for him there, so he turned around.

Eventually, police were able to make the arrest and pulled him in to their boat.

LMPD said fresh charges are pending for the pursuit and crashing police cars.

This is a developing story. We will update this with more information as we receive it.

