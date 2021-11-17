LMPD: 2 charged with robbing, beating and 'unlawfully imprisoning' man, woman for two days

The two were able to get help when the suspects took them to the Bashford Manor Walmart to return merchandise.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and woman are facing numerous charges after two people reported to Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) they were held against their will for two days.

According to court documents, the two said they met with four people at an apartment on Golden Turtle Circle on Nov. 9. When they arrived, the victims - a man and a woman - said they were assaulted, robbed, strangled and forced to stay in the apartment for two days, until Nov. 11.

The man told police he was beaten and stabbed, suffering a broken tooth and lacerations to his arms and legs. In the arrest report, the woman said one of the suspects strangled her with a cord until she passed out. She also told police she saw one of the suspects hit the man with a vacuum cleaner.

Additionally, the suspects allegedly stole $700, an iPhone and a laptop from the victims.

The two were able to get help when the suspects took them to the Bashford Manor Walmart to return merchandise for cash or store credit. They were able to talk to store security, who contacted West Buechel Police.

Officers spoke to the suspects and arrested one of them on an outstanding warrant.

After getting a search warrant for the apartment, investigators said they found a bloody knife, bloody towels, hair from one of the victims and what appeared to be dried blood on a mattress.

According to arrest reports, April Jones and Granville Cobble III were arrested and charged with unlawful imprisonment, assault, robbery and strangulation.

The other two suspects have not been identified by police and it is unclear if they are in custody or if the department is looking for them.

