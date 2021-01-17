LMPD: Son arrested in connection with murder of traffic control officer mother

According to an arrest warrant, Kendrick Lamar Kenemore was arrested and charged with the Dec. 16 murder of his mother, Tracy Kenemore.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, an arrest has been made in a Dec. 16 murder of traffic control officer, Tracy Kenemore.

Police arrested her son, Kendrick Lamar Kenemore, in connection with the murder. Police say that evidence collected from Kenemore matched DNA found on Tracy Kenemore. He is being charged with murder and domestic violence.

The investigation began after police responded to a home in the 4400 block of Cane Rune Road on Dec. 16. Once on the scene, they located Tracy Kenemore who had suffered from obvious blunt force trauma. She was pronounced dead at the home.

Tracy Kenemore worked as a traffic control officer with LMPD for 21 years. Two days after her murder, friends and family held a balloon release to remember her legacy.

