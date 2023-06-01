LMPD arrests third person in connection to deadly December shooting

Officers previously arrested Tevin Smyzer and Justyn Walls back in January in relation to the shooting. Jaquan Duggar Jr. is supposed to be arraigned Friday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have made a third arrest in a deadly December shooting that happened in the St. Denis neighborhood.

Officers arrested 18-year-old Jaquan Duggar Jr. for complicity to murder, wanton endangerment and receiving stolen property.

Eric Williams, 19, was shot and killed on Dec. 16 as he was standing in the kitchen of his family's home on Sunset Circle.

Detectives have previously said they believe the shooting was connected to one at Jefferson Mall, and they do not believe Williams was the intended target.

Duggar is expected to be arraigned Friday morning.

