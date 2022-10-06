LMPD: Teenager 'alert and talking' after shooting on Algonquin Parkway

Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Algonquin Parkway around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenage girl is in the hospital after being shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

When officers arrived they said they found that a girl, 16 to 17 years old, had been shot.

Police said her and a group of others were outside when shots were fired from a passing vehicle with several people inside.

The girl was the only one who got injured and was sent to UofL Hospital LMPD said.

They also said she was alert and talking.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or use their online portal.

