LMPD: 13-year-old girl injured in Portland neighborhood shooting

Police say the shooting happened in the 1900 block of Rowan Street around 11:30 p.m. Friday. The girl was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), a 13-year-old girl was injured after a shooting in the Portland neighborhood Friday night.

Police say officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1900 block of Rowan Street near Boone Park around 11:30 p.m. Friday. Once on the scene, officers located the teen suffering from a gunshot wound.

The girl was transported to Norton Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

LMPD detectives continue to investigate the matter.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the anonymous tip-line at 574-LMPD.

