LMPD: Teen in hospital after shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood

LMPD was notified on a report of a 16-year-old shooting victim who was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital by 'private means.'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 16-year-old girl is in the hospital after a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

Sunday morning, just before 10:00 a.m., Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) was notified on a report of a shooting victim who was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital by 'private means.'

Officers say a 16-year-old girl and an acquaintance were walking in the area of the 3500 block of Greenwood Avenue when they heard gunshots.

Both of them ran to a home and upon arrival the 16-year-old realized she had sustained a gunshot wound, police said.

LMPD says she is expected to survive.

Second Division detectives are handling the investigation, which remains ongoing.

