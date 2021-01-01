Suspect in custody after fleeing LMPD in stolen vehicle

LMPD said the suspect fled the scene after police responded to reports of a 'suspicious vehicle.'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One suspect was taken into custody after fleeing LMPD in a stolen vehicle Friday morning.

Louisville police responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle on the 8300 block of 3rd Street at around 10 a.m. Friday. Upon investigation, police found the vehicle was stolen from Versailles, Kentucky.

The suspect, who was inside the vehicle, fled the scene. LMPD said the suspect pointed a gun at officers from inside the vehicle while leaving. Shots were fired by an officer, however no one was injured.

The vehicle eventually stopped on Manslick Road near Crums Lane, where the SWAT team and negotiators were called to the scene. At around 12:20 p.m., the suspect was taken into custody.

LMPD's Public Integrity Unit is investigating, and the suspect is being interviewed.

