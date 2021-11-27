Louisville police and fire departments on scene of downtown building after reports of gunshots and building fire

When officers arrived on the scene they detained a person and learned of an active fire in the building.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police and Fire in Louisville are working a scene in the 500 block of South 3rd Street in downtown.

According to Louisville Metro Police (LMPD), officers with the First Division responded to the area on a trouble call. There was a report of shots fired in the area as officers were responding.

When officers arrived on the scene they detained a person. They learned of an active fire within the building.

Police said the fire is under control. The Louisville Fire Department (LFD) and LMPD are working together to ensure the safety of everyone impacted, police said.

