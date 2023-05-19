LMPD: Man hospitalized after being shot in Chickasaw neighborhood

There are no suspect(s).

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

Louisville Metro Police say officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 800 block of S. 36th St. around 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

When officers arrived, they found a man that had been shot.

Police say he was taken to UofL Hospital and is expected to survive.

The LMPD Non-Fatal Shooting Squad is investigating.

There are no suspect(s), LMPD said.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD. You may also utilize their crime tip portal here.

