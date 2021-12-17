Louisville Police: Early morning shooting leaves one man in critical condition

Due to the severity of the victim's injuries, LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Friday that left one man in critical condition.

An LMPD spokesperson said police responded to reports of a shooting around 4:20 a.m. in the 2600 block of Whitehall Terrace.

When officers arrived, the spokesperson said they found an adult male victim who had sustained at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital and is in critical condition.

Due to the severity of the victim's injuries, LMPD's Homicide Unit is leading the investigation, which is ongoing.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Tip Hotline at (502) 574-5673 or through the online Crime Tip Portal.

This story will be updated as we learn more.

