LMPD investigating shooting that injured teenager in Park Hill neighborhood

According to authorities, officers responded to a call of a shooting just before 8 p.m. Thursday that happened near 26th Street and Virginia Avenue.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating a shooting in the Park Hill area that sent one teenager to the hospital Thursday night.

According to authorities, officers responded to a call of a shooting just before 8 p.m. that happened near 26th Street and Virginia Avenue.

When officers arrived, police said they found a teenage girl with a gunshot wound.

EMS transported her to UofL Hospital with what police described as life-threatening injuries.

Because of her injuries, the Homicide Unit is investigating according to authorities.

No other information is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online tip portal.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.