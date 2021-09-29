LMPD: Man injured in shooting on Taylor Boulevard

A man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital following a shooting in the 4300 block of Taylor Boulevard.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) is investigating shooting that left one man injured.

Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 4300 block of Taylor Boulevard just before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Responding officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.