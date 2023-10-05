LMPD investigating fatal shooting in St. Denis neighborhood

Officers were called to the 5000 block of Kaufman Lane around 6:50 p.m. according to authorities.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Thursday afternoon in the St. Denis neighborhood.

Officers were called to the 5000 block of Kaufman Lane around 6:50 p.m. according to authorities.

That's near Terry and Cane Run Road.

When they arrived, police said they found a man shot; he later died at the scene.

Police said they believe that all parties have been accounted for.

