Man dies after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

LMPD said a man in his 20's was shot just before 11 p.m. at 44th St. and W. Market Street. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating a homicide in the Shawnee neighborhood.

According to department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to a report of a shooting at 44th St. and W. Market St. around 11 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found a man in his 20's who had been shot.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died. His identity has not been released.

Mitchell said there are no suspects at this time. If anyone has any information on this case, they are urged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.