LMPD investigating Russell neighborhood shooting that sent 4 people to hospital

The Kentucky Center for African American Heritage is in the area and it went into temporary lockdown.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating a shooting that happened in the Russell neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said officers responded to reports of a shooting around 3:45 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

When officers arrived, police said they found three men and one woman shot; all of them were transported to UofL Hospital and they are expected to survive.

The Kentucky Center for African American Heritage is in the area and it went into temporary lockdown.

Police asked everyone to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online tip portal.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Very large scene taped off here on 18th and Ali on reports of a shooting.@LMPD looks to have multiple detectives on scene pic.twitter.com/zd7Zj92RqR — Isaiah Kim-Martinez (@isaiah_km) August 16, 2023

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.