LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metrosafe confirmed that a shooting happened on the 3200 block of Taylor Blvd around 3p.m. Police confirm that one person is injured.

According to LMPD, when officers arrived on the scene they located a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was to University Hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.

There are no suspects at this time.

