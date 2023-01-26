LMPD investigating deadly shooting in Irish Hill neighborhood

LMPD said when officers arrived at the 500 block of Cooper Street they found a man who had been shot.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the Irish Hill neighborhood Friday afternoon.

LMPD said when officers arrived at the 500 block of Cooper Street they found a man who had been shot.

The man died at the scene officials said.

No other information is currently available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use their online tip portal.

